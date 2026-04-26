OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died and two women are in critical condition after a crash in Opa-Locka.

The incident took place on Northwest 27th Avenue and 135th Street, as cameras captured Miami-Fire Rescue units on the scene.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office investigators said that a car slammed into two parked vehicles, ejecting the driver on impact, who did not survive.

Two women were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The MDSO Traffic Homicide Unit is currently investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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