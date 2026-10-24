MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has been hospitalized after a house fire in the City of Miami on Saturday.

The incident occurred at 40 Northwest 58th Street around 4:30 p.m.

Crews were able to get the flames under control within minutes, but the inside of the house was torn up and charred black.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, five people were in the home, including a child, and have now been displaced.

One woman was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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