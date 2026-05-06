NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A person was rushed to the hospital after a driver crashed into a bus stop in North Miami.

North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area of Northeast Sixth Avenue and 135th Street on Tuesday evening.

7News cameras captured the bus stop left badly damaged by the crash.

A private ambulance rushed at least one person to the hospital. Their condition is unknown as of late Tuesday night.

It remains unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

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