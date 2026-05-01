MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A dangerous drive leads to a crash and leaves one person injured.

The crash occurred on the Palmetto Expressway near Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where an SUV got wedged underneath a tractor-trailer, with its windshield smashed.

One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

The circumstances that led up to the crash are under investigation.

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