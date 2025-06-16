NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person died and two others were injured after going overboard near Haulover Sand Bar, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded with 10 units, two fireboats, and air rescue around 8:15 p.m., Sunday, following reports of a drowning.

Two victims were transported to local hospitals, one was treated at the scene and released.

The deceased person was taken to Aventura Hospital, where he succumbed to their injuries, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation, with officials still determining whether it involved a boat crash or a single vessel accident.

