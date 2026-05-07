MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of two men found inside a Miami apartment, as new details in this case are revealed.

Thirty-one-year-old Antwan Carter is accused of pulling the trigger, fatally shooting 23-year-old Jaheim Pierre and 28-year-old Gianni Pierre.

He appeared in bond court on Monday, where he was charged with first-degree murder and was not issued a bond.

“You were arrested for two counts of first-degree murder,” said a judge.

According to Miami Police, Carter opened fire inside the apartment located in the 5300 block of Northwest 17th Avenue on May 2.

Surveillance cameras captured the moments before the deadly encounter. Seconds later, the sound of rapid gunfire is heard as at least 10 gunshots are fired.

Detectives arrived to find the 23 and 28-year-olds dead.

“Be advised, we’ve got two shots. We need two fire rescues. Two Black males, both of them with gunshot wounds,” said an officer to the dispatcher.

Officers said Carter, the alleged shooter, was still at the complex and was quickly handcuffed.

According to the arrest report, the witness told responding officers that she was inside the apartment with her boyfriend, Carter, when “her brothers came over to look after her due to a previous history of domestic violence.”

An argument occurred, leading Carter to grab a gun from his car, return to the apartment, and open fire against the two men, police said.

The arrest report goes on to say that Carter then told his girlfriend, “See what you made me do?”

Carter remains behind bars. His next court date is June 2.

As for the Pierre family, they’ve set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs. To donate, click here.

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