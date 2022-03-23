MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - City leaders in Miami Beach announced that alcohol sales will be prohibited in curfew areas after 6 p.m. starting Thursday.

On Wednesday morning, city leaders announced the new rule that will be implemented in the area for Thursday, Friday and Saturday night, effective at 6 p.m.

Officials ordered, “The sale or distribution of any alcoholic beverage(s) for off-premises consumption, with or without payment or consideration therefor, shall be prohibited in the curfew area after 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, after 6 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022; and after 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022.”

This new announcement comes after leaders called for a curfew in the entertainment district following several violent outbreaks during Spring Break.

It remains unclear what restrictions will remain in place starting Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.