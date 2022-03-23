MIAMI (WSVN) - Ultra Music Festival organizers and the City of Miami Police Department said they are prepared for this weekend’s highly anticipated event.

City of Miami Police said several measures will be in place to make sure the music festival and surrounding areas are safe.

“We’re happy to be back,” said Ray Martinez with Ultra Music Festival.

Ultra is returning to Bayfront Park after more than two years.

Organizers are expecting more than 55,000 people to attend each day of the sold out festival.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue officials said they’ll have extra staff present to handle the big crowds expected in the downtown area.

“We’ll have plenty of officers on the scene to ensure that this event goes off without a hitch,” said Miami Police Chief Manny Morales.

The event comes as the City of Miami Beach announced a curfew from midnight through 6 a.m. over the weekend.

“We are not concerned about the crowds coming over here. I know the City of Miami has plans in place to address those issues,” said Martinez.

“We’ve always had a great partnership with the Miami Beach Police Department so we’ll be communicating back-and-forth to see what impact the closure on the beach and the curfew that’s imposed has, not only on the traffic along the causeway, but the crowds that we expect to be increased,” said Morales.

Festival organizers and city leaders said they’re ready to welcome Ultra Music Festival back to Miami.

“We are looking forward to having an event that’s incident free,” said Morales.

Despite the curfew on Miami Beach, no curfews are in place in the City of Miami.

The festival starts Friday and will run through Sunday.

