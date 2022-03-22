MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A curfew is coming to Miami Beach to help curb some of the spring break chaos. However, more rules could be coming.

“The state of emergency allows me and it allows our city commission to impose a curfew,” said Miami Beach City Manager Alina Hudak.

It’s exactly what the City of Miami Beach has done following more violence that took place.

“This cowardly act by people who come here with guns to do bad things,” said Hudak.

An explosion of violence and chaos hit Miami Beach hard over the weekend.

“If they keep causing trouble, they’re going to shut it down, so we need to be on our best behavior,” said a spring breaker.

The spring break party broke overnight Sunday and Monday morning, with multiple innocent victims shot on Ocean Drive.

“We have to do something,” said Miami Beach Police Chief Richard M. Clements.

When the gun smoke cleared, over the weekend, five were hit and hospitalized in two separate shootings. That came despite what the city said was an unprecedented number of officers on the street, among the big crowd.

In yet another wild, bullet-pocked South Beach spring break, nine officers have been injured, though none of them were seriously injured, as the department put it, and none have been shot.

More than 100 guns of have been taken off the streets by officers in the last several weeks.

“If you want to see what a very frustrated and angry mayor looks like, you’re looking at him,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

It’s all prompted this state of emergency declaration by city officials, who now said a midnight curfew goes into place this Thursday through Sunday, and more new rules could be coming.

“They’re supposed to plan before the spring break starts,” said property manager Salem Mouayyer.

“Almost cringe. You see that gunfire was almost 10 feet from an officer, who was on an ATV, to dive off the ATV and get behind it, because he didn’t know where the gunfire was coming from,” said Clements.

“We can’t endure this anymore,” said Gelber.

When asked what Gelber would say to people who say they’ve heard this year after year, it’s a reactionary move by the city and the police department yet nothing changes, the mayor responded, “We haven’t been able to figure out how to stop spring break from coming. It’s very hard to deter idiots and criminals from doing things.”

City commission is currently discussing the changes during the meeting. They’re also discussing other measures as well.

The curfew will be in effect Thursday morning at midnight and will go though Monday morning at 6 a.m. It will go from 23rd Street down to South Pointe Drive and from the ocean to the bay.

It could also be coming for more than one weekend, but they have not decided that yet.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.