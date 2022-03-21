MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials with the City of Miami Beach have declared a state of emergency after a weekend that included shootings and overwhelming spring break crowds in South Beach’s entertainment district.

Mayor Dan Gelber, alongside city commissioners, made the official announcement around 4 p.m. outside Miami Beach City Hall.

Gelber also announced new measures related to crowd control for the remainder of the spring break period.

Since the start of spring break, at least five people have been shot on Ocean Drive.

“When I come right here I hear gunshots. I see smoke coming off those bricks,” said Miami local Lo Mills.

A bullet mark left a scar on a South Beach hotel from an early morning shooting near Ocean Drive and Seventh. That is where Miami Beach police said two women were shot.

“I pull out my gun. I’m thinking he’s going to shoot me, so when I see that he isn’t, I let him go,” said Mills.

Police found and arrested Derrick Mitchell for that shooting.

The arrest affidavit said he spontaneously told police, “I only shot because they shot at me first.”

“We didn’t expect this,” said Tamika Williams, tourist visiting from Texas.

Williams told 7News she could hear the gunshots from her hotel room.

“I heard a couple of pows, but it was an ongoing ‘pow pow pow,’ then you heard all the screaming everyone saying, ‘Run!'” said Williams.

Gunshots were also fired early Sunday morning, near Ocean Drive and Eighth Street, which sent a stamped of people running and ducking behind cars.

Three people were hurt in that shooting.

“I was sitting on Ocean, and we got tumbled by a stamped, and they were shooting like, three times in the same hour. It was crazy,” said Cash, a tourist visiting from Boston.

The Miami Beach Fraternal Order of Police tweeted out a video Sunday and said four officers were hurt in the chaos over the weekend.

This weekend, we’ve had 4 @MiamiBeachPD officers injured. This video is a snippet of the crowds and dangers we face. Officers are EXHAUSTED. The party needs to end. City officials must take immediate and firm action to ensure the safety of officers and residents. #SpringBreak pic.twitter.com/ZpL0rk2Ch9 — Miami Beach FOP (@MiamiBeachFOP) March 20, 2022

The FOP said its officers are exhausted, and the party needs to end, calling on city officials to take action to ensure safety.

As the sun beats down on a popular Ocean Drive, the weekend chaos has now made some people reconsider their next visit.

“Ocean Drive, I don’t feel safe. Once it hits 6 o’clock I’m outta there,” said Cash.

“It was just a shock to hear gunshots and all the commotion outside the window,” said Williams.

