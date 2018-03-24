March For Our Lives rallies begin in South Florida

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s March For Our Lives rallies have begun, Saturday morning.

Weston was the first city scheduled to begin marching at 9 a.m. Supporters started at the event stage at Weston Regional Park, 20200 Saddle Club Road.

Rally organizers in Parkland gathered at Pine Trails Park, where their rally began at 10 a.m.

In Miami Beach, students, supporters and even local leaders attended the march at Miami Beach Senior High School, which began at 10 a.m.

“I think it’s great that we have kids that are going beyond the 24-hour news cycle,” said.City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez “I think they’ve already had some success at the state level, they gotta go to the federal level and certainty we’re here to support them at the local level.”

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.