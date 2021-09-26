MIAMI (WSVN) - A manhole cover landed on a vehicle’s windshield in Miami and left it shattered.

Video shared with 7News from OnlyInDade showed the wrecked windshield.

According to Miami Police, the large plate landed on the SUV while it was being driven along Biscayne Boulevard and 23rd Street, Saturday morning.

A man at the scene said he had neck pains but was not transported.

Florida Power and Light officials said they are aware of the incident but it remains unknown what caused the cover to fly off.

