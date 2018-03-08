Man wearing utility worker vest steals package from SWMD home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A home surveillance system captured a man dressed as a utility worker stealing packages from a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Video shows the man walking up to a home near Southwest 55th Avenue and Flagler Street, looking around and grabbing the packages left at the door.

The man could be seen wearing a helmet and an orange and yellow Water and Sewer safety vest.

The theft took place on Feb. 28.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

