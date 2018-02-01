Man accused of stabbing Publix employees over salad faces judge

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man appeared in bond court a day after, police said, he stabbed two employees at a Publix supermarket after allegedly trying to steal a $7.99 salad.

Matthew Lawrence Miller stood in front of Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer, Thursday afternoon, a day after causing chaos at the Miami Beach grocery store.

“Good afternoon, Mr. Miller. You were arrested for two counts of armed robbery with a firearm or a deadly weapon,” said Glazer.

Police said Miller stabbed two store employees after they tried to stop him from shoplifting the salad at the Publix located along the 6800 block of Collins Avenue, Wednesday, at around 6:30 p.m.

“He stabbed somebody over a chicken Caesar salad,” said Glazer as she read over Miller’s charges.

The suspect then began to laugh.

“It’s not funny,” said Glazer. “You could have killed the victim.”

Miller was quickly caught and placed under arrest. 7News cameras captured the suspect sitting in the back of a Miami Beach Police cruiser.

“Publix has shrinkets for these kinds of things,” said Miller during his court appearance. “You’re not supposed to apprehend people.”

“You’re not supposed to steal, and you’re not supposed to stab people, over a salad or anything else,” said Glazer.

Investigators said one of the Publix employees was stabbed in the torso. Paramedics rushed him to Ryder Trauma Center.

Officials said the other employee suffered a minor wound.

Both victims have since been released from the hospital.

“They shouldn’t have gotten involved over a salad,” said Miller during his court appearance.

Publix released a statement late Wednesday which reads in part, “The safety of our associates and customers is paramount, and we are working closely with the Miami Beach Police Department as they continue their investigation.”

“You don’t want to hear something like that in your own neighborhood,” said Miami Beach resident Eric Buck. “You worry about it, but like I said, that can always happen somewhere.”

Police said Miller had drug paraphernalia on him at the time of his arrest.

Glazer said Miller can no longer return to the Publix supermarket where the stabbing took place or have any type of contact with the victims.

