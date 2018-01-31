Police: Man stealing $7.99 salad stabs 2 Publix employees in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Publix employees were stabbed in Miami Beach while attempting to stop a shoplifter Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident happened at the Publix located in the 6800 block of Collins Avenue around 6:30 p.m., according to Miami Beach Police.

Police said that while their investigation is still in its early stages, they believe the suspect, identified as Matthew Lawrence Miller, may have been stealing a $7.99 chicken Caesar salad when the employees tried to intervene. Police said Miller had pulled out a knife during the confrontation.

One male victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with a stab wound in his torso, while the second victim sustained a laceration in the leg area and was taken to Aventura Hospital.

Miller was handcuffed and taken into custody.

As police searched the store for evidence, shopper Eric Buck reacted to the news of what happend.

“In a busy city like this, something like this can happen all the time, so I’m not all that surprised,” said Eric Buck. “You don’t want to hear something like that in your own neighborhood. You worry about it, but that can always happen somewhere.”

Both victims are expected to be OK, and have since been released from the hospital.

Miller faces charges of aggravated battery, armed robbery and retail theft. He is expected to appear in court Thursday.

