MIAMI (WSVN) - Greek restaurant Kiki on the River hosted a cleanup of the Miami River in partnership with the City of Miami.

Volunteers on Tuesday picked up trash along the shore and helped launch a decontamination boat, which also picks up garbage and decontaminates the water with blasts of oxygen.

Kiki on the River Executive Chef Steve Rhee said the partnership with the city and the Miami River Commission is a way for the restaurant to give back by being environmentally conscious.

“We’re trying to do our part, our little part in the world to make this life a little bit better and also caring for our background, which is, essentially, the Miami River,” Rhee said.

The restaurant said Tuesday’s cleanup is the first of many, and their goal is to make it a monthly event.

