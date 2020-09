SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A hidden camera captured a trashy move in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Two men were seen illegally dumping a table and a couch along the side of the road in the area of Southwest 36th Street and 97th Avenue.

Investigators tracked down one of the men using the license plate from the truck.

That man was fined $260.

