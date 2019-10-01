Fort Lauderdale residential streets deemed ‘No Wake Zone’ due to king tides

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale is seeing such extensive flooding so deep due to king tides, drivers in the area are being warned not to drive over five miles an hour in the streets.

Though the city was some some relief from the tides, which started receding a bit at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, some areas are still flooded, and the cycle is expected to continue.

The neighborhood around Cordova Road and 11th Street in East Fort Lauderdale remained flooded, just after noon, to the point the roads were closed because no one could drive through it. In some areas, they can only drive five miles per hour, as signs declared the roads a no wake zone.

Meanwhile, in eastern Hollywood, they’re attempting to pump some of the floodwater into the intercoastal, but people are still driving through the saltwater flood, which is not a good idea because saltwater can cause car damage even if they do make it through the flood.

City of Fort Lauderdale Public Works Assistant Director Dr. Nancy Gassman said, “You can predict the timing of the tide, but you can’t predict exactly the elevation. And while you can predict the elevation based just on the astrological event, how the sun and the moon are interacting with Earth’s gravity to cause these tides, you can’t absolutely predict what the elevation is.”

Some residents have lived in the neighborhood for years and have never seen anything like this.

“I grew up in a house three doors that way,” said Colton Richardson, a resident. “Now I live right over there.”

Richardson, who was paddleboarding through his neighborhood, wasn’t sure if the king tides are getting worse despite the circumstances he found himself in. He said he cannot remember ever having to paddle his way through the street as a child.

“I don’t know, they’ve always been pretty bad,” Richardson said, “but I’ve never paddleboarded in the street before.”

Marilyn Sersled, an elderly resident in the neighborhood, explained her experience with the recent flooding.

“I sit out here and watch the water all the time,” said Sersled.

The flooding has made it difficult to locate where the canal stops and where Sersled’s backyard begins.

“I don’t ever remember it being this high, no,” she said.

Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Ben Sorenson walked through the flood waters to check on his neighbors.

“I think this is sea level rise,” said Sorenson. “I think we’re continuing to see sea level rise and climate change, and this is some of the impact we’re facing, so as a city we’ve got to be proactive.”

There have been over 200 tidal valves put in place to keep ocean water from entering the storm drains, as well as a new sea wall that is being used to protect the neighborhood.

The City of Fort Lauderdale is asking people to stay off the flooded roads if possible. If they must drive through them, whether they live in those areas or if such roads are part of their route to and from work, they’ll have to do so slowly.

King tides are affecting most of the coastal communities in South Florida including Las Olas.

The streets of Las Olas are flooded. In Hollywood, there are pumps pouring water back into the intercoastal.

In Miami, there are also pumps trying to lessen the water level caused by the tides, but the amount of water in Shorecrest is so high that there is nowhere to put the excess water.

The ramp used to anchor boats in Haulover beach is almost undetectable.

The king tides are expected to linger for another few days.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.