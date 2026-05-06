FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — A brawl at a youth football game in Southwest Florida led to a mother being arrested after being accused of repeatedly striking a player.

“She’s detained because they said you hit a kid,” said a Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Video from a game in Fort Myers on Saturday shows players getting into a scuffle and referees blowing the whistle, with teammates joining in.

A woman runs onto the field and appears to kick a player while he is on the ground, then adults rush in to intervene.

“I genuinely don’t know what went through the lady’s mind,” said Kurtis Jones, a witness.

Deputies attempted to detain the woman, identified as Renee Lambert.

“Get your hands off me,” said Lambert.

She said one of the players also hit her.

“It’s OK. I didn’t do anything. Like [expletive],” said Lambert.

She is facing charges of cruelty toward a child and resisting an officer.

Fort Myers youth football organization said in a statement the parent has been banned from all events and activities, and it fully supports and will cooperate with the police investigation.

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