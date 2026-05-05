DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. (WSVN)– A 12-year-old girl in Volusia County was arrested after she allegedly made disturbing threats against her school.

Deputies said the student threatened a teacher and to shoot up Louise S. McInnis Elementary School in DeLeon Springs.

According to Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies, she used her ex-boyfriend’s student account to send the messages.

She now faces several felony charges.

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