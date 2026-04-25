SANIBEL, Fla. (WSVN) — A group of conservationists have stepped in to create a new program to keep a vital part of Florida’s ecosystem thriving.

Conservationists in Sanibel have stepped in to create an “Adopt a Mangrove” program to foster the plants, and replant them at a restoration site.

Mangrove plants are known to prevent costal erosion and reduce storm surge, but recent hurricanes have uprooted many mangroves.

“They take a baby mangrove or propagule home with them. Care for it for a few months, and then bring it back to us to be planted one of our restoration sites,” said Kealy Pfau, Costal Watch Director from the Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation.

In the last few months alone, 700 volunteers have adopted more than 1,800 mangroves.

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