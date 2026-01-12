RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Cellphone video captured the moments a Florida paraglider plummeted about 500 feet into the water off the coast of a Palm Beach County beach. Rescue teams said he was lucky to walk away with his life.

Witnesses can be heard with panic in their voice, Friday, after seeing the victim fall into the water near Ocean View Park in Riviera Beach.

“Oh my gosh, oh my gosh,” a person can be heard saying in the footage.

“When I heard the number, I was actually quite blown away. Five hundred feet is an incredible thing to survive,” lifeguard Sarah Williamson said.

Williamson, a lifeguard with Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue, was scanning the waters on Friday when she noticed something in the sky.

“I noticed the paraglider kind of going in an interesting pattern,” she said.

Williamson watched the motorized paraglider lose control after the victim hit a wind gust.

“I just started running, and I radioed to my partner, grabbed our rescue board and rescue tube, and paddled out in tandem,” she said.

Williamson and her partner swam toward the paraglider.

“Once I got out there, and I saw that he was above water, and not drowning and alive, I was so proud to just get out there and bring him back in, because it could be so much worse,” she said.

Williamson said she credits a nearby snorkeler who was diving nearby for freeing the man from the line.

“He was a godsend, because we did not have a mask, and he was able to get underwater and free the man while we secured him in a rescue tube,” she said.

After he was free and secure, Williamson and her partner brought the paraglider back to shore.

“He was pretty full of adrenaline, and he was in shock, a little bit, from the whole thing,” Williamson said.

She said an event like this serves to remind people to stay visible, because when accidents happen, seconds matter.

“Fly near a lifeguard, swim near a lifeguard, always be near safety,” she said.

Officials said the paraglider was wearing a helmet at the time and, thankfully, only suffered a few cuts and scrapes.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.