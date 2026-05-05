ST. CLOUD, Fla. (WSVN) — Six people were pulled from a sinking boat in Lake Toho.

Maritime units from the St. Cloud Police Department and Osceola County Sheriff’s Office responded to a group of boaters who were taking on water two miles from shore.

Officials said the boaters encountered choppy conditions when a storm rolled in over Lake Toho in St. Cloud.

Body camera footage shows the race to the rescue.

“I got you. Let’s get you guys on board. Okay. You’re gonna go to the other side. Grab a vest, get her on, get her on, get her on. Come on!” said an officer.

No injuries were reported.

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