BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies arrested a woman after she caused a disturbance outside a business near Tampa while inebriated, authorities said.

Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies put the woman in the back of a cruiser after they took her into custody on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators said she banged her head and feet against the window. Deputy-worn body camera video shows the woman fallong out of the cruiser when a deputy opened the rear passenger side door.

Upon being placed back in the vehicle, she is seen spitting in the deputy’s face multiple times.

“You spit on me again, see what happens! Absolutely not,” said a deputy on police cruiser footage as he slapped the suspect.

Deputies said the woman was under the influence at the time of her arrest. She was taken to jail and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.