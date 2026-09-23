POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Tri-Rail fares will increase by 10% across Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties on Oct. 1, 2026, following approval by the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority Governing Board.

The 10% adjustment applies to applicable fare products, including one-way fares and passes.

Discounted fares will continue to be available for eligible passengers in accordance with system policies, officials said.

SFRTA Deputy Executive Director Diane Hernandez Del Calvo emphasized the transit system’s role and long-term financial needs.

“Tri-Rail continues to provide an important and affordable transportation option for residents, commuters and visitors traveling throughout the region,” Hernandez Del Calvo said. “This fare adjustment is just one of the components to help sustain service and support the long-term financial sustainability of the system.”

The SFRTA Governing Board approved the fare change following a public hearing held on June 26, 2026.

Tri-Rail provides rail service connecting communities throughout Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, including connections to the region’s major airports and connecting transportation services.

Passengers can review the new fare structure by visiting Tri-Rail’s website at www.tri-rail.com or by calling 1-800-TRI-RAIL (874-7245).

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