KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Swimmers were forced to scramble out of the water after they spotted an apex predator on the hunt.

The 8-foot hammerhead was caught on camera chasing down a large fish at a sandbar in the Keys.

Some swimmers near their boat stopped to watch the shark thrashing through the water before it took a sudden turn in their direction.

“It didn’t get real weird until it took a hard right turn towards us and that’s when we all decided to scatter,” said Courtney Collins, a swimmer who spotted the shark.

“But as the tarpon and hammerhead got closer and closer, we said, ‘Well it might be a better idea to get up on the vessel,” said Chris Chiavarelli, a swimmer who spotted the shark.

The group of swimmers quickly hopped back onto their boat before the shark could get any closer. It darted off into deeper waters a short time later.

Experts say sharks often move into shallow waters to feed during the early summer.

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