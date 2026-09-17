MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver in the Middle Keys came to a smashing stop after, authorities said, the motorist rammed through the entrance of a store.

Investigators said a black Honda CR-V slammed into the glass entrance of the Dollar Tree location near 109th Street Gulf and Overseas Highway in Marathon, at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said that despite the damage to the store, people were not seriously hurt.

The crash comes a day after a woman crashed her Honda SUV into El Palacio de los Jugos in Southwest Miami-Dade. She and two employees who were inside the restaurant were taken to the hospital

Investigators are looking into what led to the crash in Marathon.

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