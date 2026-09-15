SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV barreled into a restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade, sending the driver and two employees to the hospital and briefly causing a gas leak.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to El Palacio de los Jugos’ location near Southwest 56th Street and 151st Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

Calls about the incident went out at around 3:45 p.m.

Investigators said the woman behind the wheel of the SUV accidentally drove through the storefront.

Video posted to social media captured the aftermath at the scene, with damage done to the building after the Honda SUV crashed into it.

“I got scared,” a customer told 7News in Spanish.

People began to run outside the restaurant following the crash.

“I was confused; first I thought they were having construction,” said customer Carlos Martinez.

7Skyforce later hovered above the building and captured the law enforcement presence.

According to MDFR, paramedics transported the three victims to local hospitals. All are in stable condition and recovering, according to MDSO.

Customers who knew the employees said they were in disbelief.

“[I was] needing some salad at home, and I decided to come over, and then to find this here, wow. Very, very unfortunate,” said customer Lulu Campbell.

“It’s sad to hear that anybody got hurt,” said Martinez.

The SUV was seen being towed away from the scene by a tow truck. Inside the restaurant, the staff gathered to figure out their next steps.

The gas leak has since been capped.

7News cameras captured cleanup efforts at the restaurant that continued into the evening, as damaged equipment was hauled away on a flatbed tow truck..

The restaurant did not open at 6 a.m. on Wednesday as scheduled.

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