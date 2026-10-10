PENSACOLA, Fla. (WSVN) – South Florida organizations are shipping out aid to the Panhandle after Hurricane Isaias passed through the area.

Volunteers at Global Empowerment Mission, or GEM, packed supplies to ship to communities impacted by the storm.

Emergency response teams were sent to Pensacola Friday.

“So, right now they’re just assessing the damage,” said GEM Founder and President Michael Capponi. “I mean, thank god it’s not as bad as it could have been. But it’s still damage.”

Volunteers in Pensacola stayed just outside of the storm and are prepared to deliver supplies to anyone who needs it.

GEM has also offered emergency cash cards to assist families in recovery.

The organization’s latest relief efforts have focused on the recent earthquakes in Panama.

“We are headed into very scary times,” said GEM Community Leader Santiago Neira. “There’s a tsunami warning out in Panama. We’re, you know, trying to gather as many volunteers, as many hands and feet as possible.”

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