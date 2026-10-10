PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Residents across Florida are now picking up the pieces after Hurricane Isaias left severe damage, heavy winds, and flooding across the Florida Panhandle.

The hurricane made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane on Friday and devastated Florida and Alabama.

Video showed a roof being ripped from a hotel in Okaloosa County, as well as heavy rain and severe winds in Okaloosa County.

Meanwhile in Pensacola Beach, locals were left to clean up on Saturday morning after the hurricane caused glass to shatter outside a hotel.

The hotel was a staging area for emergency service workers and firefighters and others from multiple agencies to handle assistance efforts.

Following the hurricane, Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins shared the impact that the storm left on Florida.

“It hit like a freight train, like a Mike Tyson punch. Really hard, really fast. And as it came to landfall, it became more diffuse, so you saw it slow down and start to curve off to the north and to the right there. And that probably was very good for us overall,” said Collins.

Video from the United Cajun Navy showed damage in Navarre.

In Destin, storm surge flooded an area as it moved across a street.

Now, officials are attempting to assess the damage following the dispersal of Isaias from Florida.

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