MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A sea turtle has been released back into the ocean after beating the odds.

Four months ago, “Nutella” was found tangled in fishing line and had swallowed some of the line. Nutella also had tumors on her body and eyes.

Rescuers at The Turtle Hospital in Marathon saved her flipper using honey and laser therapy and surgeons safely removed the tumors.

Nutella was released on Wednesday at Sombrero Beach.

For staffers, doing the release on Earth Day felt extra special.

“We recently saw astronauts go to the moon, and there are amazing pictures. And they look back. And one memorable quote I heard from them is that they saw one planet, one living planet. So, all of us are connected. And it’s important to remember that today on Earth Day,” said Bette Zirkelbach, manager of The Turtle Hospital.

Over 200 people gathered on the beach to watch Nutella return to her home.

Nutella arrived at The Turtle Hospital, weighing in at 15 pounds. Months later, she left weighing 20 pounds.

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