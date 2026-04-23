PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WSVN) — Viral video of a fight pitting a server at a restaurant near Fort Myers against her customer has prompted the business to come to the employee’s defense.

The surveillance video captured the customer walking toward the server while carrying a to-go bag outside Leroy’s Southern Kitchen & Bar in Punta Gorda, Sunday afternoon.

Seconds later, the customer smacked the server in the head with the bag, triggering a fight between the two women.

“What the [expletive] is wrong with you?” the server is heard telling the customer.

It’s unclear why she went on the attack, but police said the customer received a civil citation.

The restaurant posted a message on Instagram stating that it stands behind its employees and will not tolerate harassment.

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