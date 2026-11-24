POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A reckless ride that was caught on camera in Polk County caught the attention of the sheriff, so he took to social media to sound off.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd pulled no punches as he shamed the irresponsible motorist in a video posted to social media this weekend.

“OK, so the cars are stopped for the school bus, good cars, and this guy – whoa, whoa, he’s just driving through someone’s front yard around the cars, around the school bus,” said Judd.

That driver was seen crossing a lawn after they swerved around a stopped school bus.

“What are you thinking?! I’m thinking you got a big fat ticket, myself,” said Judd.

The sheriff emphasized that the move is illegal in any and all cases.

Luckily, no one was injured as a result.

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