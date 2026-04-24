WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A cuddly creature was given a warm welcome at the Palm Beach Zoo.

Baby koala Joey was born back in September, but on Friday, it finally decided to come out of its mother’s pouch.

It marked the first time the zoo had witnessed a koala birth on their grounds.

Joey’s emergence comes as officials are set to open the newly renovated koala habitat for visitors to check out starting on Saturday.

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