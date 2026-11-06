PALM BAY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Palm Bay’s family home, filled with 30 years of memories, was reduced to a water-damaged mess after floodwaters swept through the area this week.

Julie Angulo, the homeowner’s daughter, said she and her loved ones are reeling following the relentless rainfall.

“She worked hard to provide us a home, and it feels like it’s gone, you know. I’m grateful she’s here, you know, but it’s just, it’s hard to see anything else right now for her,” said Julie Angulo, the homeowner’s daughter.

Angulo teared up as she walked through what remains of her childhood home.

“All of her belongings, her life belongings, are out on the street,” she said.

Her mother, Judith Vega, has lived at the home for 30 years.

She said she got out just in time as water began pouring inside the home earlier this week.

“The water got so strong, so heavy. Anything that was on the floor was floating inside the house,” said Vega.

After several days, the floors were still wet.

Fans are drying things out, and water is still pooling in the back of Vega’s car.

“There’s just trinkets. There’s pictures. There’s so much stuff, and nothing is salvageable,” said Angulo.

Other families in Palm Bay and Brevard County are going through the same situation.

Despite everything they have lost and gone through, something that is not lost is the appreciation for what they do have.

Neighbors helped each other, and local veterinarians offered to board family pets while the family cleans up and figures out where to go.

The county is also working to connect homeowners with organizations that can help with the cleanup process.

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