(WSVN) - A flash flood emergency struck areas of Central and South Florida on Monday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for seven counties in the state.

Entire communities were washed out by torrential rain.

Melbourne and Palm Bay were two cities that were hit the hardest.

Palm Bay’s mayor said the city experienced 20 inches of rain in 14 hours.

First responders rescued several people from their homes, as they waded through waist-deep water.

“All these cars. It just worries me because there’s so much damage,” said resident Lori Rattay. “My sister-in-law and brother-in-law have water coming in their house.”

Authorities urged residents to stay off the roads, after several people became trapped in their vehicles.

In Port St. Lucie, roads looked more like rivers.

Port St. Lucie Police shared a video showing severe flooding throughout the city after Monday’s storms.

They urged drivers to avoid flooded areas until the water recedes.

Down in Palm Beach County, a state of emergency was declared in Riviera Beach.

Submerged streets and water-damaged belongings drenched the community.

“You can’t leave your house. You’re stranded,” said resident Lewis Brown.

“It’s been devastation for our community. So, we’re truly trying to help and assist them, so we’re bringing in pump trucks from all over the county,” said Riviera Beach Mayor Douglas Lawson.

Utility officials reported wastewater backing up into homes.

The threat of flash flooding has subsided as of Tuesday morning, but forecasters said heavy downpours could pick up again by mid-week.

First responders are helping people get through the neighborhood, urging residents to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel.

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