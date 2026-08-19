WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Suspended Palm Beach County Clerk of the Circuit Court Mike Caruso appeared in court after his arrest on child sexual abuse charges.

Caruso stood before Palm Beach County Circuit Court Judge Donald W. Hafele, Wednesday morning.

The 67-year-old faces charges of sexual abuse involving a child under 12 years old.

Hafele denied him bond.

Caruso is expected to be extradited to Orlando.

Investigators said Caruso, who served in the Florida House of Representatives from 2018 to 2025, had regular, unsupervised access to the child because of a family relationship.

Authorities allege the abuse happened multiple times, including during a 2025 family cruise.

Caruso has denied the allegations.

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