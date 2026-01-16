CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WSVN) — Hundreds of manatees were seen huddling together at Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River as they looked to stay warm.

Temperatures in north Florida dropped to the mid 30s but the water in the springs was a toasty 72 degrees.

The sea cows grouped up because of a life-threatening condition they can develop called “cold stress” when water temperatures drop below 68 degrees.

