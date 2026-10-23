ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A manatee is on the road to recovery after suffering an injury in the Florida Keys.

The Dolphin Research Center rescued a manatee in Islamorada that was hit by a boat and suffering from starvation.

They brought him in for evaluation and determined his condition required rehab and close monitoring.

The manatee has since been taken to Sea World Orlando, where he will receive specialized care.

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