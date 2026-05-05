ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — A lightning strike is a likely reason for a fire that destroyed a lab building on the University of South Florida campus, officials said.

Officials believe that a lightning strike ignited the blaze over the weekend on the school’s campus in Saint Petersburg.

Video captured the flames pouring out of the Marine Science lab.

No injuries were reported, but officials said decades of research were destroyed in the fire.

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