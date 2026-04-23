STOCK ISLAND, Fla (WSVN) — A 60-year-old Key West man was arrested after deputies said he exposed himself and shouted crude language at two women on a boat in Boca Chica Bay, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

Donald Brian Satchell was taken into custody April 23, 2026, and charged with indecent exposure.

Authorities said the incident occurred April 13 just off Stock Island. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Key Haven Boat Ramp around 3:49 p.m. after receiving a report from two women who said they were on a boat in the bay.

According to the press release, the women told deputies Satchell was on a nearby moored boat when he pulled down his pants, exposed himself and yelled crude language in their direction.

The women also reported prior issues involving Satchell but said they were unsure what prompted the behavior in this instance, authorities said.

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