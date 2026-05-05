AVE MARIA, Fla. (WSVN) — A homeowner in Ave Maria found two gators in a violent fight outside of her Ave Maria home that spilled indoors, leaving her and her family in shock.

The incident started as a strange noise, which got louder and closer and more dangerous than the homeowner expected.

“I thought somebody was breaking in because I never thought that the gators were [going to] enter my porch,” said resident Kayla Burress.

When she looked outside, it wasn’t an intruder, but two massive alligators locked in a fight.

The brawl happened right outside Burress’s home in Southwest Florida, about 45 miles from Fort Myers.

“It definitely looked like they were fighting over territory or something. It wasn’t like a mating ritual that I had seen, because there was blood and it had it some hind quarters, like in its jaws through the door,” she said.

The fight quickly became destructive after the two gators moved indoors.

The two animals slammed into her screen enclosure and ripped through the metal, shredding the mesh.

“It was scary. And I just warned everybody else in the neighborhood, like, watch your kids. Watch the dogs. Because it was, it was fast and they were powerful,” said Burress.

Wildlife experts said while the event may look shocking, it’s not unheard of, especially in the spring time.

“There’s gators that are showing up in places they wouldn’t normally for a couple of reasons. One, big males are chasing out younger males in competition. Younger males are looking for new habitats,” said wildlife expert Rob Howell.

During mating season, territory battles like this can turn aggressive and unpredictable.

“They’re also going to be on edge because they think their life is at stake. So they’re going to do everything they can. So when you trap them, corner them, they’re going to show those they’re going to show defensive behaviors and aggressive behaviors,” said Howell.

Experts said that if you see gators fighting, call it in right away.

During mating season, gators tend to be more aggressive, so it is recommended to stay a safe distance away from bodies of water.

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