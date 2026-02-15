DELRAY BEACH, Fla.(WSVN) — A high ranking Miami Dade deputy was removed from his position and arrested on a battery charge after being caught in a sting operation in Delray Beach.

50-year-old Lieutenant Christopher Diaz was busted by 561 Predator Catchers, a group who’s mission is to target adults attempting to meet minors.

“I don’t care about getting you in trouble, I care about protecting that child, that you were about to do what with?” said Dustin Lampros.

“Nothing, I was going to take her to get ice cream,” said Diaz.

The confrontation was livestreamed Friday night outside IPIC Theaters by Vitaly Zdorovetskiy and Lampros.

“You’re a (expletive) cop, pardon my language,” said Lampros.

“It is what it is, I’m done,” said Diaz.

Delray Beach Police responded while cameras rolled, to reports of a man trying to meet up with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl, but turned out to be a decoy.

“I was hoping that she was actually 18,” said Diaz.

“So you’re taking the chance on becoming a pedophile?” responded Lampros.

“I wasn’t gonna do anything today,” said Diaz.

According to an arrest report, Diaz matched with the decoy on two different dating apps. Investigators said that even after he was told she was 15-years-old, the communication continued with sexually explicit texts and Facetime calls before agreeing to meet at the theater.

The two men showed Diaz the messages and explicit photos, which he admitted to sending.

“Are you kidding me?” said Lampros. “To a 15-year old?”

“I’m not going to lie,” said Diaz.

Delray Police said that the decoy called them when she met with Diaz, and he began touching her face and chest over her clothing.

The Miami Dade Sheriff’s Department relieved Diaz of his duty without pay.

“Anyone who violates the trust we place in this badge, especially when it involves the safety of children, has no future in this agency,” said Sheriff Rosie Cordero Stutz in a statement. “The conduct involved in this case is unacceptable and does not reflect who we are as a sheriff’s office.”

Diaz is now charged with one count of simple battery.

“You should protect and serve, you deal with these people, you see this (expletive), how can you even put yourself in these shoes?” said Vitaly.

The Miami Dade Sheriff’s Office said that it is seeking the strongest administrative action while the criminal process continues.

