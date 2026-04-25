ORLANDO, Florida (WBBH) — An investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) found that dozens of sloths intended for “Sloth World Orlando,” which has yet to open, died after being kept in unsuitable conditions.

FWC reported that 21 sloths arrived in Florida from Guyana in December 2024, while 10 more came from Peru in February 2025. The animals were reportedly housed by “Sanctuary World Imports” in a warehouse that lacked water and electricity.

The licensee of the warehouse told investigators that the facility was not properly equipped to receive sloths but said it was “too late to cancel the shipment.”

FWC’s report stated that climate-controlling devices, including space heaters, air conditioning units, ceiling fans, and a large humidifier, have since been installed at the facility.

There is still no word on when “Sloth World Orlando” will open.

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