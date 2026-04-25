BOYNTON BEACH, Florida (WPTV) — Boynton Beach Police said they arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the beating death of a 29-year-old man over an alleged $12 debt.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshals, police arrested Brannon Michael Taylor, 35, in Delray Beach on Wednesday.

Detectives said on Sunday, at around 7 a.m., Boynton Beach Police responded to reports of a dead body located in a wooded area near Harvey E. Oyer Jr. Park.

Police said when officers arrived they located the body of 29-year-old Jordan Scales, who had suffered severe head trauma, and found a metal pole, with what appeared to be blood on it, nearby.

Detectives said they began an extensive investigation and identified Taylor as the suspect. Preliminary investigation revealed that prior to the fatal beating, Taylor and Scales were bickering over $12 that Scales allegedly owed Taylor. Shortly after, Taylor began beating Scales with the metal pole, which led to his death.

According to police, Taylor provided a full confession on Wednesday and was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

He is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.

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