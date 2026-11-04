(WSVN) - Officials say at least two people have died and another 100 needed rescuing after unrelenting rain continued to flood parts of Central and South Florida.

In Port St. Lucie, the driver of a bus and its riders had to be rescued after the vehicle was driven into a canal.

Body camera footage shows an officer wading through the water to reach the trapped driver.

“Yeah, the driver’s in the vehicle, gonna pull her out,” an officer could be heard saying in his body cam footage.

The officer then dove in and pulled the driver out.

“I got you!” he said. “…Gimme your hand, I’m gonna grab you.”

Passengers that were also trapped inside the Area Regional Transit bus were rescued.

With the torrential downpours causing significant flooding, police are urging drivers to avoid traveling along submerged roadways.

In Brevard County, schools were forced to close again due to the flooding.

Officials say more than 100 people were rescued from floodwaters.

The severe weather is currently blamed for two deaths, including one who, police say, died when rising river water trapped him inside his car.

Some public schools, including in Brevard County, are preparing to reopen Thursday as road conditions continue to improve.

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