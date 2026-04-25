BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 10-year-old.

Officials said Chledens Deshommes was last seen on April 25 in the area of the 100 block of Northeast Sixth Avenue in Boynton Beach.

Deshommes stands 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Deshommes was last seen wearing a white and gray shirt, black pants with white stripes going down the side and white shoes.

If you have any information concerning Deshommes whereabouts, please contact FDLE or the Boynton Beach Police Department at 561-732-8116 or 911

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