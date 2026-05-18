TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A grieving father shared his pain after taking part in a posthumous tribute for his daughter who was killed at sea.

Anna Kepner’s father, Christopher Kepner, spoke out for the first time since, authorities said, his 18-year-old daughter was murdered by her 16-year-old stepbrother on board a Carnival Cruise.

Over the weekend, Christopher stepped in to collect his daughter’s high school diploma at what should have been her high school graduation.

“That kind of shook us for a loop. It was hard, being in her place to do that is very hard,” said Christopher. “We waited for her name to be called, and I walked up and grabbed the diploma. My wife set up the senior table, and it was great.”

Anna’s father shed a tear walking off stage, as his daughter’s classmates and their families gave a standing ovation.

The family told ABC News that they are frustrated and upset that Anna’s stepbrother, Timothy Hudson, the son of Christopher’s wife, remains free pending a May 27 court hearing to determine whether or not he should be jailed while he awaits trial.

Court documents showed that Hudson is accused of sexually assaulting her, then intentionally killing her during a family cruise.

Anna’s cause of death was determined to be mechanical asphyxiation, meaning something or someone forced her to stop breathing.

Christopher said this day embodied how his daughter should be remembered.

“Wonderful, beautiful, outgoing, class clown, but serious sometimes. Just thank you to the school,” said Christopher.

Her stepbrother’s trial is set to begin in September.

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