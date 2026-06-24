NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — A young Florida panther is on the road to recovery after she was found abandoned by her mother.

The endangered cub, who has been named Peppercorn, was rescued at just 8 weeks old and weighing less than three pounds in March.

She was transported to the Naples Zoo for care.

Officials say the little cat was found malnourished and sick after being abandoned for weeks.

Following months of care, the zoo says Peppercorn is doing much better.

Once she’s fully recovered, Peppercorn will be sent to another zoo to be an ambassador for Florida panther conservation efforts.

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