ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - A viral moment has taken a hopeful turn for a 3-year old soccer player.

Former U.S. Men’s National Team player, Eddie Johnson took to Instagram and offered to train soccer sensation Nevada Pierre from Winter Park.

Nevada was ejected from a youth soccer league, when his parents said others complained hat he was “too good.”

The police were called afer what was called a disruption a disruption!

Nevada is out of his local league, but will begin training January at Johnson’s soccer academy in Orlando.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.